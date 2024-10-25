According to official results, Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s controversial and violent election, extending its 49-year hold on power in the southern African nation.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate who is seen as a reform agent, will succeed Filipe Nyusi, who served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who received 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane, received 20%.

Advertisement

With tensions high and protests erupting over the controversial results, opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for a national strike in protest.

Following the publication of the results, there were violent protests in various places, with a number of people dead. There is also a significant police presence in several places.

The election has been marred by charges of manipulation and the murder of opposition supporters, sparking nationwide protests.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa, who has also faced charges of election fraud in the past, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory” before the results were released.

Advertisement

According to reports, the numbers announced surprised all voters, including some members and sympathisers of the ruling party, especially Frelimo’s landslide victory.

The deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fernando Mazanga, who was appointed by Renamo, said the “results are against electoral justice”.

The electoral commission says 43% of the more than 17 million registered voters took part in the poll.

Parliamentary and provincial elections were held at the same time as the presidential vote.

Advertisement

Frelimo won 195 of the 250 seats in parliament. The opposition Podemos, which backed Mondlane for president, got 31 seats and Renamo secured 20 seats.

Frelimo also won all the provincial elections.

President Nyusi followed the election results with a jubilant television address to the nation.

The election had been seen as a turning-point for the resource-rich country which is wracked by economic problems, corruption, and poverty.

Advertisement

Mondlane had called for a national strike on Thursday in protest at the alleged rigging.

He said that the protests would honour his lawyer and a party official who were shot dead last week in what he described as politically motivated killings.

He claimed that he won the election despite preliminary polls showing that Chapo was well ahead.

Mondlane now has until December to contest the results.

Advertisement

On Monday, he organised nationwide demonstrations, which were dispersed by police firing live rounds and tear gas.

EU election observers have also attacked the election, claiming that certain results were doctored.

They stated that there were “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results”.

Adriano Nuvunga, a political expert, condemned what he described as a trend of rigged elections in Mozambique.

Advertisement

According to reports, the election commission has declined to comment on charges of vote tampering.

Chapo will be sworn into office in January.

Advertisement

According to official results, Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s controversial and violent election, extending its 49-year hold on power in the southern African nation.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate who is seen as a reform agent, will succeed Filipe Nyusi, who served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who received 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane, received 20%.

Advertisement

With tensions high and protests erupting over the controversial results, opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for a national strike in protest.

Following the publication of the results, there were violent protests in various places, with a number of people dead. There is also a significant police presence in several places.

The election has been marred by charges of manipulation and the murder of opposition supporters, sparking nationwide protests.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa, who has also faced charges of election fraud in the past, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory” before the results were released.

Advertisement

According to reports, the numbers announced surprised all voters, including some members and sympathisers of the ruling party, especially Frelimo’s landslide victory.

The deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fernando Mazanga, who was appointed by Renamo, said the “results are against electoral justice”.

The electoral commission says 43% of the more than 17 million registered voters took part in the poll.

Parliamentary and provincial elections were held at the same time as the presidential vote.

Advertisement

Frelimo won 195 of the 250 seats in parliament. The opposition Podemos, which backed Mondlane for president, got 31 seats and Renamo secured 20 seats.

Frelimo also won all the provincial elections.

President Nyusi followed the election results with a jubilant television address to the nation.

The election had been seen as a turning-point for the resource-rich country which is wracked by economic problems, corruption, and poverty.

Advertisement

Mondlane had called for a national strike on Thursday in protest at the alleged rigging.

He said that the protests would honour his lawyer and a party official who were shot dead last week in what he described as politically motivated killings.

He claimed that he won the election despite preliminary polls showing that Chapo was well ahead.

Mondlane now has until December to contest the results.

Advertisement

On Monday, he organised nationwide demonstrations, which were dispersed by police firing live rounds and tear gas.

EU election observers have also attacked the election, claiming that certain results were doctored.

They stated that there were “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results”.

Adriano Nuvunga, a political expert, condemned what he described as a trend of rigged elections in Mozambique.

Advertisement

According to reports, the election commission has declined to comment on charges of vote tampering.

Chapo will be sworn into office in January.

Advertisement

According to official results, Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s controversial and violent election, extending its 49-year hold on power in the southern African nation.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate who is seen as a reform agent, will succeed Filipe Nyusi, who served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who received 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane, received 20%.

Advertisement

With tensions high and protests erupting over the controversial results, opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for a national strike in protest.

Following the publication of the results, there were violent protests in various places, with a number of people dead. There is also a significant police presence in several places.

The election has been marred by charges of manipulation and the murder of opposition supporters, sparking nationwide protests.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa, who has also faced charges of election fraud in the past, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory” before the results were released.

Advertisement

According to reports, the numbers announced surprised all voters, including some members and sympathisers of the ruling party, especially Frelimo’s landslide victory.

The deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fernando Mazanga, who was appointed by Renamo, said the “results are against electoral justice”.

The electoral commission says 43% of the more than 17 million registered voters took part in the poll.

Parliamentary and provincial elections were held at the same time as the presidential vote.

Advertisement

Frelimo won 195 of the 250 seats in parliament. The opposition Podemos, which backed Mondlane for president, got 31 seats and Renamo secured 20 seats.

Frelimo also won all the provincial elections.

President Nyusi followed the election results with a jubilant television address to the nation.

The election had been seen as a turning-point for the resource-rich country which is wracked by economic problems, corruption, and poverty.

Advertisement

Mondlane had called for a national strike on Thursday in protest at the alleged rigging.

He said that the protests would honour his lawyer and a party official who were shot dead last week in what he described as politically motivated killings.

He claimed that he won the election despite preliminary polls showing that Chapo was well ahead.

Mondlane now has until December to contest the results.

Advertisement

On Monday, he organised nationwide demonstrations, which were dispersed by police firing live rounds and tear gas.

EU election observers have also attacked the election, claiming that certain results were doctored.

They stated that there were “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results”.

Adriano Nuvunga, a political expert, condemned what he described as a trend of rigged elections in Mozambique.

Advertisement

According to reports, the election commission has declined to comment on charges of vote tampering.

Chapo will be sworn into office in January.

Advertisement

According to official results, Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s controversial and violent election, extending its 49-year hold on power in the southern African nation.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate who is seen as a reform agent, will succeed Filipe Nyusi, who served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who received 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane, received 20%.

Advertisement

With tensions high and protests erupting over the controversial results, opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for a national strike in protest.

Following the publication of the results, there were violent protests in various places, with a number of people dead. There is also a significant police presence in several places.

The election has been marred by charges of manipulation and the murder of opposition supporters, sparking nationwide protests.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa, who has also faced charges of election fraud in the past, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory” before the results were released.

Advertisement

According to reports, the numbers announced surprised all voters, including some members and sympathisers of the ruling party, especially Frelimo’s landslide victory.

The deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fernando Mazanga, who was appointed by Renamo, said the “results are against electoral justice”.

The electoral commission says 43% of the more than 17 million registered voters took part in the poll.

Parliamentary and provincial elections were held at the same time as the presidential vote.

Advertisement

Frelimo won 195 of the 250 seats in parliament. The opposition Podemos, which backed Mondlane for president, got 31 seats and Renamo secured 20 seats.

Frelimo also won all the provincial elections.

President Nyusi followed the election results with a jubilant television address to the nation.

The election had been seen as a turning-point for the resource-rich country which is wracked by economic problems, corruption, and poverty.

Advertisement

Mondlane had called for a national strike on Thursday in protest at the alleged rigging.

He said that the protests would honour his lawyer and a party official who were shot dead last week in what he described as politically motivated killings.

He claimed that he won the election despite preliminary polls showing that Chapo was well ahead.

Mondlane now has until December to contest the results.

Advertisement

On Monday, he organised nationwide demonstrations, which were dispersed by police firing live rounds and tear gas.

EU election observers have also attacked the election, claiming that certain results were doctored.

They stated that there were “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results”.

Adriano Nuvunga, a political expert, condemned what he described as a trend of rigged elections in Mozambique.

Advertisement

According to reports, the election commission has declined to comment on charges of vote tampering.

Chapo will be sworn into office in January.

Advertisement

According to official results, Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s controversial and violent election, extending its 49-year hold on power in the southern African nation.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate who is seen as a reform agent, will succeed Filipe Nyusi, who served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who received 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane, received 20%.

Advertisement

With tensions high and protests erupting over the controversial results, opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for a national strike in protest.

Following the publication of the results, there were violent protests in various places, with a number of people dead. There is also a significant police presence in several places.

The election has been marred by charges of manipulation and the murder of opposition supporters, sparking nationwide protests.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa, who has also faced charges of election fraud in the past, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory” before the results were released.

Advertisement

According to reports, the numbers announced surprised all voters, including some members and sympathisers of the ruling party, especially Frelimo’s landslide victory.

The deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fernando Mazanga, who was appointed by Renamo, said the “results are against electoral justice”.

The electoral commission says 43% of the more than 17 million registered voters took part in the poll.

Parliamentary and provincial elections were held at the same time as the presidential vote.

Advertisement

Frelimo won 195 of the 250 seats in parliament. The opposition Podemos, which backed Mondlane for president, got 31 seats and Renamo secured 20 seats.

Frelimo also won all the provincial elections.

President Nyusi followed the election results with a jubilant television address to the nation.

The election had been seen as a turning-point for the resource-rich country which is wracked by economic problems, corruption, and poverty.

Advertisement

Mondlane had called for a national strike on Thursday in protest at the alleged rigging.

He said that the protests would honour his lawyer and a party official who were shot dead last week in what he described as politically motivated killings.

He claimed that he won the election despite preliminary polls showing that Chapo was well ahead.

Mondlane now has until December to contest the results.

Advertisement

On Monday, he organised nationwide demonstrations, which were dispersed by police firing live rounds and tear gas.

EU election observers have also attacked the election, claiming that certain results were doctored.

They stated that there were “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results”.

Adriano Nuvunga, a political expert, condemned what he described as a trend of rigged elections in Mozambique.

Advertisement

According to reports, the election commission has declined to comment on charges of vote tampering.

Chapo will be sworn into office in January.

Advertisement

According to official results, Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s controversial and violent election, extending its 49-year hold on power in the southern African nation.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate who is seen as a reform agent, will succeed Filipe Nyusi, who served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who received 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane, received 20%.

Advertisement

With tensions high and protests erupting over the controversial results, opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for a national strike in protest.

Following the publication of the results, there were violent protests in various places, with a number of people dead. There is also a significant police presence in several places.

The election has been marred by charges of manipulation and the murder of opposition supporters, sparking nationwide protests.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa, who has also faced charges of election fraud in the past, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory” before the results were released.

Advertisement

According to reports, the numbers announced surprised all voters, including some members and sympathisers of the ruling party, especially Frelimo’s landslide victory.

The deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fernando Mazanga, who was appointed by Renamo, said the “results are against electoral justice”.

The electoral commission says 43% of the more than 17 million registered voters took part in the poll.

Parliamentary and provincial elections were held at the same time as the presidential vote.

Advertisement

Frelimo won 195 of the 250 seats in parliament. The opposition Podemos, which backed Mondlane for president, got 31 seats and Renamo secured 20 seats.

Frelimo also won all the provincial elections.

President Nyusi followed the election results with a jubilant television address to the nation.

The election had been seen as a turning-point for the resource-rich country which is wracked by economic problems, corruption, and poverty.

Advertisement

Mondlane had called for a national strike on Thursday in protest at the alleged rigging.

He said that the protests would honour his lawyer and a party official who were shot dead last week in what he described as politically motivated killings.

He claimed that he won the election despite preliminary polls showing that Chapo was well ahead.

Mondlane now has until December to contest the results.

Advertisement

On Monday, he organised nationwide demonstrations, which were dispersed by police firing live rounds and tear gas.

EU election observers have also attacked the election, claiming that certain results were doctored.

They stated that there were “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results”.

Adriano Nuvunga, a political expert, condemned what he described as a trend of rigged elections in Mozambique.

Advertisement

According to reports, the election commission has declined to comment on charges of vote tampering.

Chapo will be sworn into office in January.

Advertisement

According to official results, Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s controversial and violent election, extending its 49-year hold on power in the southern African nation.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate who is seen as a reform agent, will succeed Filipe Nyusi, who served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who received 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane, received 20%.

Advertisement

With tensions high and protests erupting over the controversial results, opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for a national strike in protest.

Following the publication of the results, there were violent protests in various places, with a number of people dead. There is also a significant police presence in several places.

The election has been marred by charges of manipulation and the murder of opposition supporters, sparking nationwide protests.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa, who has also faced charges of election fraud in the past, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory” before the results were released.

Advertisement

According to reports, the numbers announced surprised all voters, including some members and sympathisers of the ruling party, especially Frelimo’s landslide victory.

The deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fernando Mazanga, who was appointed by Renamo, said the “results are against electoral justice”.

The electoral commission says 43% of the more than 17 million registered voters took part in the poll.

Parliamentary and provincial elections were held at the same time as the presidential vote.

Advertisement

Frelimo won 195 of the 250 seats in parliament. The opposition Podemos, which backed Mondlane for president, got 31 seats and Renamo secured 20 seats.

Frelimo also won all the provincial elections.

President Nyusi followed the election results with a jubilant television address to the nation.

The election had been seen as a turning-point for the resource-rich country which is wracked by economic problems, corruption, and poverty.

Advertisement

Mondlane had called for a national strike on Thursday in protest at the alleged rigging.

He said that the protests would honour his lawyer and a party official who were shot dead last week in what he described as politically motivated killings.

He claimed that he won the election despite preliminary polls showing that Chapo was well ahead.

Mondlane now has until December to contest the results.

Advertisement

On Monday, he organised nationwide demonstrations, which were dispersed by police firing live rounds and tear gas.

EU election observers have also attacked the election, claiming that certain results were doctored.

They stated that there were “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results”.

Adriano Nuvunga, a political expert, condemned what he described as a trend of rigged elections in Mozambique.

Advertisement

According to reports, the election commission has declined to comment on charges of vote tampering.

Chapo will be sworn into office in January.

Advertisement

According to official results, Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s controversial and violent election, extending its 49-year hold on power in the southern African nation.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate who is seen as a reform agent, will succeed Filipe Nyusi, who served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who received 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane, received 20%.

Advertisement

With tensions high and protests erupting over the controversial results, opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for a national strike in protest.

Following the publication of the results, there were violent protests in various places, with a number of people dead. There is also a significant police presence in several places.

The election has been marred by charges of manipulation and the murder of opposition supporters, sparking nationwide protests.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa, who has also faced charges of election fraud in the past, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory” before the results were released.

Advertisement

According to reports, the numbers announced surprised all voters, including some members and sympathisers of the ruling party, especially Frelimo’s landslide victory.

The deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fernando Mazanga, who was appointed by Renamo, said the “results are against electoral justice”.

The electoral commission says 43% of the more than 17 million registered voters took part in the poll.

Parliamentary and provincial elections were held at the same time as the presidential vote.

Advertisement

Frelimo won 195 of the 250 seats in parliament. The opposition Podemos, which backed Mondlane for president, got 31 seats and Renamo secured 20 seats.

Frelimo also won all the provincial elections.

President Nyusi followed the election results with a jubilant television address to the nation.

The election had been seen as a turning-point for the resource-rich country which is wracked by economic problems, corruption, and poverty.

Advertisement

Mondlane had called for a national strike on Thursday in protest at the alleged rigging.

He said that the protests would honour his lawyer and a party official who were shot dead last week in what he described as politically motivated killings.

He claimed that he won the election despite preliminary polls showing that Chapo was well ahead.

Mondlane now has until December to contest the results.

Advertisement

On Monday, he organised nationwide demonstrations, which were dispersed by police firing live rounds and tear gas.

EU election observers have also attacked the election, claiming that certain results were doctored.

They stated that there were “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results”.

Adriano Nuvunga, a political expert, condemned what he described as a trend of rigged elections in Mozambique.

Advertisement

According to reports, the election commission has declined to comment on charges of vote tampering.

Chapo will be sworn into office in January.