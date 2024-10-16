A Moscow court has fined the Telegram private Messaging App four million rubles (41,400 U.S. dollars) for refusing to delete information banned in Russia, the court press service said.

Telegram was found guilty of committing an administrative offence for failing to “remove information when such removal is required by Russian law,” the court said in a statement.

The court did not specify the prohibited information that led to the fine.

In August, Telegram was fined four million rubles for a similar offence.

With approximately 900 million subscribers, Telegram is now one of the world’s leading messaging platforms and very influential in Russia.