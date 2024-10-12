The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has assured Nigerian youths of the Federal Government’s commitment to empower youths to become more resilient and contribute to the growth of the Nation’s economy .

This was disclosed at a ceremony where the minister of state, youth development signed an MOU with a youth advocacy group in Abuja .

This collaboration between the ministry and the advocacy group is to empower young people especially the girl child in Nigeria, through various approaches and engagement.

Leaders of the group believe the Federal Government must lead the way in creating an enabling environment .

The minister of state youth development on his part pledged his support and committed towards the achievement of the group’s ambition .

He also spoke about plans to celebrate the International day of the girl child by vacating his seat for the winner of this year’s IDG essay competition to serve as a minister for the day.

