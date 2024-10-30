President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees have arrived the National Assembly complex for screening by the Senate.

Almost all the nominees are in the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, waiting to be officially admitted into the Senate Chambers.

The names of the seven ministerial nominees have been listed on the order paper as one of the businesses to be conducted by the Senate today.

The nominees listed on the order paper of the Senate include: Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and Suwaiba Said Ahmad Ph.D.

