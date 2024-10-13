The National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services has presented its 2024 wet season agricultural performance survey to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

This annual report provides vital insights into developments in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

As World Food Day on October 16th approaches, the Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security are expected to address the global community on Nigeria’s agricultural progress.

In preparation, NAERLS has submitted its wet season survey, offering a comprehensive analysis of the sector’s performance.

Welcoming the NAERLS team, the Minister of State for Agriculture and food security reiterated the government’s focus on food security, emphasising President Bola Tinubu’s commitment that no Nigerian will go to bed hungry.

In an interview, the Executive Director of NAERLS highlighted key aspects of the report, pointing out a promising trend, which indicates that more young people are returning to the farms.

However, he emphasized the need for greater investment in mechanization to maintain this progress.