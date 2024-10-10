Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, leaving millions without electricity and causing deaths on the state’s eastern coast, according to local media.

The Category 3 storm triggered a series of tornadoes on the state’s west coast before making landfall from the Gulf of Mexico.

By Thursday morning, the hurricane had weakened to a Category 1, with its center about 45 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral and winds at 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour), according to reports.

Officials in St. Lucie county confirmed that fatalities had occurred due to the tornados on Florida’s Atlantic coast, but did not specify an exact number, said the broadcaster.

Milton, the third hurricane to strike Florida this year and fifth across the US, has left over two million residents in the dark statewide.

President Joe Biden announced that thousands of federal personnel, including over 1,000 Coast Guard members, had been deployed to assist afflicted areas.