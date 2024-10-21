A Professor of family Medicine, Akintayo Olaolorun has advocated concerted efforts of stakeholders against the act of drinking and driving which he says has been responsible for high rate of road accidents in Nigeria.

Professor Akintayo Olaolorun was delivering a lecture in Iwo.

Driving under influence, is a Road Safety Commission Act that makes it illegal for anyone to drive a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or any other substance that impairs ones ability to drive safely.

Penalties ranging from fines, Imprisonment, Driver’s license revocation, Vehicle impoundment among others are attached to this crime but this has witnessed a setback due to poor enforcement.

At this inaugural lecture, A professor of family medicine professor Akintayo Olaolorun says drunk driving was responsible for over seventy percent of vehicular casualties in the country and calls for a total ban of alcohol trading in the motor parks.

The medical expert also encouraged Nigerians to know their blood pressure status to mitigate the prevalence of hypertension in the country just as he also expressed displeasure about the increasing number of people suffering from mental illness in the country which he put at fifty million.

Report has it that over 16000 health workers have departed Nigeria in the last five years and the Inaugural lecturer wants support for institutions in the training of more medical professionals.