The presidency has responded to enquiries by journalists as to who is in charge of the country as the President and Vice President are out of the country.

The Special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy says It is important to note that the President and Vice President are fully engaged with the nation’s affairs, even while they are away, and There is no leadership vacuum in the country.

He says President Tinubu left the country on 3 October and is on a two-week working vacation.

During this time, he has been busy answering phones and issuing directives on matters of state.

There are reports that the President will soon return to the country before the vacation officially expires.

The vice president departed the country on Wednesday for Sweden on an official visit.

But Bayo Onanuga insists All state organs are functioning as usual. The Senate President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers, and Service Chiefs are all in their respective positions, ensuring the smooth operation of the government.

He pointed out that there was a similar situation in 2022 when former President Buhari and former Vice President Osinbajo were out of the country at the same time.

President Buhari attended UNGA 77, while Osinbajo participated in the burial of Queen Elizabeth ll.

Also in the life of the Tinubu administration, Between late April and early May this year, President Tinubu was in London, after visiting the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, where he attended the World Economic Forum, while Vice President Shettima left Nigeria for Nairobi to attend the International Development Association (IDA21) Heads of State Summit.

After returning, he left for Dallas, Texas, to attend the US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa, as President Tinubu returned to the country on 8 May.

He said During this time, the government’s machinery did not halt.

Mr Onanuga declared that The Constitution, does not explicitly require the physical presence of either the president or the vice president in the country at all times to fulfil his duties.