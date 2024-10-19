The Local Government council elections have begun across Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas, with a significant turnout of voters actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials from the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units promptly, ensuring the exercise started as scheduled at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Security personnel, party agents, and both local and international election observers are on the ground, closely monitoring the proceedings.

According to Michael Illah– TVC News reporter in Kogi who is covering the polls in the Central region, the election is progressing smoothly and peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in line with the established guideline.

Advertisement

The Local Government council elections have begun across Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas, with a significant turnout of voters actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials from the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units promptly, ensuring the exercise started as scheduled at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Security personnel, party agents, and both local and international election observers are on the ground, closely monitoring the proceedings.

According to Michael Illah– TVC News reporter in Kogi who is covering the polls in the Central region, the election is progressing smoothly and peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in line with the established guideline.

Advertisement

The Local Government council elections have begun across Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas, with a significant turnout of voters actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials from the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units promptly, ensuring the exercise started as scheduled at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Security personnel, party agents, and both local and international election observers are on the ground, closely monitoring the proceedings.

According to Michael Illah– TVC News reporter in Kogi who is covering the polls in the Central region, the election is progressing smoothly and peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in line with the established guideline.

Advertisement

The Local Government council elections have begun across Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas, with a significant turnout of voters actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials from the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units promptly, ensuring the exercise started as scheduled at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Security personnel, party agents, and both local and international election observers are on the ground, closely monitoring the proceedings.

According to Michael Illah– TVC News reporter in Kogi who is covering the polls in the Central region, the election is progressing smoothly and peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in line with the established guideline.

Advertisement

The Local Government council elections have begun across Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas, with a significant turnout of voters actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials from the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units promptly, ensuring the exercise started as scheduled at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Security personnel, party agents, and both local and international election observers are on the ground, closely monitoring the proceedings.

According to Michael Illah– TVC News reporter in Kogi who is covering the polls in the Central region, the election is progressing smoothly and peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in line with the established guideline.

Advertisement

The Local Government council elections have begun across Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas, with a significant turnout of voters actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials from the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units promptly, ensuring the exercise started as scheduled at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Security personnel, party agents, and both local and international election observers are on the ground, closely monitoring the proceedings.

According to Michael Illah– TVC News reporter in Kogi who is covering the polls in the Central region, the election is progressing smoothly and peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in line with the established guideline.

Advertisement

The Local Government council elections have begun across Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas, with a significant turnout of voters actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials from the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units promptly, ensuring the exercise started as scheduled at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Security personnel, party agents, and both local and international election observers are on the ground, closely monitoring the proceedings.

According to Michael Illah– TVC News reporter in Kogi who is covering the polls in the Central region, the election is progressing smoothly and peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in line with the established guideline.

Advertisement

The Local Government council elections have begun across Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas, with a significant turnout of voters actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials from the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units promptly, ensuring the exercise started as scheduled at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Security personnel, party agents, and both local and international election observers are on the ground, closely monitoring the proceedings.

According to Michael Illah– TVC News reporter in Kogi who is covering the polls in the Central region, the election is progressing smoothly and peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in line with the established guideline.