Governor Dauda Lawal has swears in Bala Aliyu Gusau as the chairman of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC).

The move is as part of Lawal’s administration’s preparations for the forthcoming local government election as the tenure of the local government sole administrators ends on October, 23rd this year.

The swearing-in ceremony was held during the State Executive Council meeting at the council chamber of the Government House, Gusau.

The statement added that the chairman of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) was sworn in by Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, represented by Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u, at the instance of the Executive Council.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the current administration is committed to ensuring a local government poll that will be accepted by all.

During the executive Council meeting, Governor Lawal informed members that his participation at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was valuable, noting that it would yield positive results in his administration’s efforts to improve the lives and wellbeing of the people of Zamfara.

The governor said he signed the Zamfara State Electoral Law amendments a few weeks ago following the upcoming local government election.

He said: “Based on the Supreme Court’s recent judgment concerning Local Government elections, we needed to conduct elections in our local government councils.

“Accordingly, with the signing of the amended law, the State Independent Elections Commission will announce the election timetable as soon as possible so that we will have democratically elected local government councils in Zamfara State.

“The Zamfara State Independent Electoral Council (ZASIEC) is to come up with guidelines and modalities on the elections, and it is expected that we all will give the necessary support and cooperation towards the success of the exercise.”

Furthermore, during the council meeting, Governor Lawal instructed the Secretary to the State Government to work with the Deputy Governor to promptly arrange the inauguration of the Zamfara State Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPA) Board so that it can operate effectively.

The governor also informed the council that the state is ready to start the cash transfer component of NG-Cares.

“The transfers will support the vulnerable poor, unemployed youth and women across the 14 local government areas of the state. A total sum of about N4.9bn will be expended.

“The beneficiaries would be 5000 poor and vulnerable households; Labour intensive public workfare (LIPW) to 6000 unemployed youths and women; Lively support grants (LG) to 8000 economically active youths and women.

“The principle of fairness and justice must guide the nominations to all peoples in our constituencies.” He said.

