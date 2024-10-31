In line with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital’s mission to address critical middle level healthcare challenges in Nigeria, the LASUTH School of Echocardiography has trained specialists in Cardiac Sonography, a skill needed amid the country’s medical brain drain.

The school, which is the first government-owned school of its kind in Nigeria, has celebrated the first graduating class.

Stakeholders at the event said there is need to have enough Cardiac Sonographers due to the high incidence of Cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of Echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

Advertisement

The graduating Students were cheered with the good news of employment prospects for them with several organisations already showing interest in hiring them.

Advertisement

They were also encouraged to prioritise serving Nigeria, even with the opportunities available for them abroad.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, commended the LASUTH management for producing an outstanding group of graduates.

She praised the graduates for their achievements as she encouraged them to uphold professional standards while striving for excellence as they embark on their careers.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, expressed pride in the caliber of graduates produced by the school as he spoke on the necessity of establishing the institution.

He said it is due to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

There is also a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the machines which inspired the creation of the school.

Delivering the valedictory speech , Ms. Balogun Amatur-Raquib Ajibola, the overall Best Student and Best in Theory Examination, reflected on the invaluable lessons learned during her training.

Advertisement

In line with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital’s mission to address critical middle level healthcare challenges in Nigeria, the LASUTH School of Echocardiography has trained specialists in Cardiac Sonography, a skill needed amid the country’s medical brain drain.

The school, which is the first government-owned school of its kind in Nigeria, has celebrated the first graduating class.

Stakeholders at the event said there is need to have enough Cardiac Sonographers due to the high incidence of Cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of Echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

Advertisement

The graduating Students were cheered with the good news of employment prospects for them with several organisations already showing interest in hiring them.

Advertisement

They were also encouraged to prioritise serving Nigeria, even with the opportunities available for them abroad.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, commended the LASUTH management for producing an outstanding group of graduates.

She praised the graduates for their achievements as she encouraged them to uphold professional standards while striving for excellence as they embark on their careers.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, expressed pride in the caliber of graduates produced by the school as he spoke on the necessity of establishing the institution.

He said it is due to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

There is also a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the machines which inspired the creation of the school.

Delivering the valedictory speech , Ms. Balogun Amatur-Raquib Ajibola, the overall Best Student and Best in Theory Examination, reflected on the invaluable lessons learned during her training.

Advertisement

In line with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital’s mission to address critical middle level healthcare challenges in Nigeria, the LASUTH School of Echocardiography has trained specialists in Cardiac Sonography, a skill needed amid the country’s medical brain drain.

The school, which is the first government-owned school of its kind in Nigeria, has celebrated the first graduating class.

Stakeholders at the event said there is need to have enough Cardiac Sonographers due to the high incidence of Cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of Echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

Advertisement

The graduating Students were cheered with the good news of employment prospects for them with several organisations already showing interest in hiring them.

Advertisement

They were also encouraged to prioritise serving Nigeria, even with the opportunities available for them abroad.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, commended the LASUTH management for producing an outstanding group of graduates.

She praised the graduates for their achievements as she encouraged them to uphold professional standards while striving for excellence as they embark on their careers.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, expressed pride in the caliber of graduates produced by the school as he spoke on the necessity of establishing the institution.

He said it is due to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

There is also a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the machines which inspired the creation of the school.

Delivering the valedictory speech , Ms. Balogun Amatur-Raquib Ajibola, the overall Best Student and Best in Theory Examination, reflected on the invaluable lessons learned during her training.

Advertisement

In line with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital’s mission to address critical middle level healthcare challenges in Nigeria, the LASUTH School of Echocardiography has trained specialists in Cardiac Sonography, a skill needed amid the country’s medical brain drain.

The school, which is the first government-owned school of its kind in Nigeria, has celebrated the first graduating class.

Stakeholders at the event said there is need to have enough Cardiac Sonographers due to the high incidence of Cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of Echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

Advertisement

The graduating Students were cheered with the good news of employment prospects for them with several organisations already showing interest in hiring them.

Advertisement

They were also encouraged to prioritise serving Nigeria, even with the opportunities available for them abroad.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, commended the LASUTH management for producing an outstanding group of graduates.

She praised the graduates for their achievements as she encouraged them to uphold professional standards while striving for excellence as they embark on their careers.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, expressed pride in the caliber of graduates produced by the school as he spoke on the necessity of establishing the institution.

He said it is due to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

There is also a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the machines which inspired the creation of the school.

Delivering the valedictory speech , Ms. Balogun Amatur-Raquib Ajibola, the overall Best Student and Best in Theory Examination, reflected on the invaluable lessons learned during her training.

Advertisement

In line with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital’s mission to address critical middle level healthcare challenges in Nigeria, the LASUTH School of Echocardiography has trained specialists in Cardiac Sonography, a skill needed amid the country’s medical brain drain.

The school, which is the first government-owned school of its kind in Nigeria, has celebrated the first graduating class.

Stakeholders at the event said there is need to have enough Cardiac Sonographers due to the high incidence of Cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of Echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

Advertisement

The graduating Students were cheered with the good news of employment prospects for them with several organisations already showing interest in hiring them.

Advertisement

They were also encouraged to prioritise serving Nigeria, even with the opportunities available for them abroad.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, commended the LASUTH management for producing an outstanding group of graduates.

She praised the graduates for their achievements as she encouraged them to uphold professional standards while striving for excellence as they embark on their careers.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, expressed pride in the caliber of graduates produced by the school as he spoke on the necessity of establishing the institution.

He said it is due to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

There is also a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the machines which inspired the creation of the school.

Delivering the valedictory speech , Ms. Balogun Amatur-Raquib Ajibola, the overall Best Student and Best in Theory Examination, reflected on the invaluable lessons learned during her training.

Advertisement

In line with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital’s mission to address critical middle level healthcare challenges in Nigeria, the LASUTH School of Echocardiography has trained specialists in Cardiac Sonography, a skill needed amid the country’s medical brain drain.

The school, which is the first government-owned school of its kind in Nigeria, has celebrated the first graduating class.

Stakeholders at the event said there is need to have enough Cardiac Sonographers due to the high incidence of Cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of Echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

Advertisement

The graduating Students were cheered with the good news of employment prospects for them with several organisations already showing interest in hiring them.

Advertisement

They were also encouraged to prioritise serving Nigeria, even with the opportunities available for them abroad.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, commended the LASUTH management for producing an outstanding group of graduates.

She praised the graduates for their achievements as she encouraged them to uphold professional standards while striving for excellence as they embark on their careers.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, expressed pride in the caliber of graduates produced by the school as he spoke on the necessity of establishing the institution.

He said it is due to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

There is also a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the machines which inspired the creation of the school.

Delivering the valedictory speech , Ms. Balogun Amatur-Raquib Ajibola, the overall Best Student and Best in Theory Examination, reflected on the invaluable lessons learned during her training.

Advertisement

In line with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital’s mission to address critical middle level healthcare challenges in Nigeria, the LASUTH School of Echocardiography has trained specialists in Cardiac Sonography, a skill needed amid the country’s medical brain drain.

The school, which is the first government-owned school of its kind in Nigeria, has celebrated the first graduating class.

Stakeholders at the event said there is need to have enough Cardiac Sonographers due to the high incidence of Cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of Echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

Advertisement

The graduating Students were cheered with the good news of employment prospects for them with several organisations already showing interest in hiring them.

Advertisement

They were also encouraged to prioritise serving Nigeria, even with the opportunities available for them abroad.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, commended the LASUTH management for producing an outstanding group of graduates.

She praised the graduates for their achievements as she encouraged them to uphold professional standards while striving for excellence as they embark on their careers.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, expressed pride in the caliber of graduates produced by the school as he spoke on the necessity of establishing the institution.

He said it is due to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

There is also a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the machines which inspired the creation of the school.

Delivering the valedictory speech , Ms. Balogun Amatur-Raquib Ajibola, the overall Best Student and Best in Theory Examination, reflected on the invaluable lessons learned during her training.

Advertisement

In line with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital’s mission to address critical middle level healthcare challenges in Nigeria, the LASUTH School of Echocardiography has trained specialists in Cardiac Sonography, a skill needed amid the country’s medical brain drain.

The school, which is the first government-owned school of its kind in Nigeria, has celebrated the first graduating class.

Stakeholders at the event said there is need to have enough Cardiac Sonographers due to the high incidence of Cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of Echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

Advertisement

The graduating Students were cheered with the good news of employment prospects for them with several organisations already showing interest in hiring them.

Advertisement

They were also encouraged to prioritise serving Nigeria, even with the opportunities available for them abroad.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, commended the LASUTH management for producing an outstanding group of graduates.

She praised the graduates for their achievements as she encouraged them to uphold professional standards while striving for excellence as they embark on their careers.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, expressed pride in the caliber of graduates produced by the school as he spoke on the necessity of establishing the institution.

He said it is due to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, low numbers of cardiologists and the crucial role of echocardiography in diagnosing these conditions.

There is also a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the machines which inspired the creation of the school.

Delivering the valedictory speech , Ms. Balogun Amatur-Raquib Ajibola, the overall Best Student and Best in Theory Examination, reflected on the invaluable lessons learned during her training.