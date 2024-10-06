Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says it’s important to strengthen legal frameworks in Lagos state and expand the support systems that will break the culture of silence that allows sexual and gender based abuse to persist.

This was revealed at the Governor’s Commendation and Award Night.

The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) month of the the Lagos domestic and sexual violence usually holds in September with various activities targeted at increasing awareness and a renewed call for action.

This year, the DSVA is celebrating ten years of leading ten years of spearheading advocacy, reforms, multi sectoral engagement, and service delivery, in ensuring safe spaces for residents.

A major highlight of the annual event is an award presentation to deserving individuals and agencies among its array of local and international partners.

For this stakeholders, keeping vigilance is key to combating the evolving trends of sexual and gender based violence.