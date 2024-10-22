Ten students from Lagos State University Lasu have emerged as top performers in a nationwide VirtualTest, organized on the Mobile Classroom App. The students were celebrated during a cheque presentation ceremony at the university.

Representing the vice chancellor of the Lagos state University Deputy vice chancellor Prof. Olufunso Omobitan praised the students for making the institution proud and highlighted the university’s commitment to academic excellence.

The founder of the Mobile Classroom App, Akeem Salami, noted the challenges Nigerian students face due to distractions, stressing the need for motivational rewards to keep them engaged.