Lawmakers representing Eti-Osa 2 and Lagos Island , Gbolahan Yishawu and Lara Olumegbon have called for more involvement in subsistence farming as one of the ways to tackle food insecurity in the country.

The Lawmakers made this call at the 9th edition of the Lagos State House of Assembly’s constituency stakeholders meeting which held in the State.

They also called for robust youth participation in Achieving this lofty objectives.