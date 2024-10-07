The Minister of Agriculture and food security, Abubakar Kyari, has revealed that the implementation of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) is facing delays in several states due to procurement challenges and logistical issues.

Speaking at a high level implementation acceleration dialogue and states steering technical working committee on SAPZ, he emphasized the need for intense dialogue among stakeholders to address these concerns, expressing confidence in the programme’s trajectory.

Echoing this sentiment, the Minister of Finance and coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, emphasized the critical role of domestic food production. He noted that food comprises 50% of the consumer price index and that increasing local output is essential for achieving economic stability.

Dr. Abdul Kamara, Director General of the Nigeria Country Department at the African Development Bank Group, underscored the significance of the SAPZ initiative in transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

He noted that while the program aims to boost agricultural productivity and reinforce agro-industrial policies across Nigeria, the eight states involved in the first phase—FCT, Kano, Kaduna, Cross River, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, and Imo—must work together to overcome existing challenges.

With a budget of $538 million, the SAPZ program seeks to create jobs, reduce post-harvest losses, and stimulate economic growth within the catchment areas.

Stakeholders at this meeting remain optimistic that, despite the current obstacles, the partnership among key ministries, private partners, and the AFDB will lead to successful outcomes for Nigeria’s agricultural sector.