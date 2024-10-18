Kenyan President, William Ruto has forwarded the name of his nominee for the position of deputy president, following the ousting of Rigathi Gachagua.

Just hours after Rigathi Gachagua was removed from office, Kenya’s President William Ruto nominated Interior Minister, Kithure Kindiki, as his new deputy president.

A close ally of the Ruto, Kindiki was a top contender to be his running mate during the 2022 elections.

His appointment still needs to be approved by parliament.

Kenyan senators decided on Thursday to impeach Gachagua on five of the eleven allegations leveled against him, including serious constitutional violations.

He has refuted the claims and described them as politically motivated.

Gachagua declined to come before senators to defend himself, instead requesting a postponement after being admitted to the hospital with chest symptoms.

But they refused to delay proceedings, seen as showing their determination to remove him from the job, months after he fell out with Ruto.