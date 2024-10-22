The Kebbi State Government has initiated plans to revoke the license of the contractor handling the Koko-Besse-Zuru-Dabai road project.

The state government expressed frustration with the contractor’s slow pace and seeking the federal Government involvement in the revocation process which it says will be official after due process and reports completed.

The Kebbi state government says its decision to revoke the license is expected to pave the way for a new contractor to take over the project, ensuring its timely completion and fulfilling the governor’s promise to the people of Zuru Local Government.

Kebbi State controller from the federal Ministry of Works Joseph Ishaya, said they have been monitoring the project’s progress for over 4 years

Advertisement

And have been directed by the federal government to measure the work done so far by the current contractors for a possible Revocation.

Governor Nasir Idris represented by Muhammad Usman Zuru, Speaker House of assembly, thanked the federal Government, reaffirming the State’s commitment to re-awarding the 87-kilometer road project to a reputable company.

According to Commissioner for Works, Umar Farouk Muslim, the decision stems from the contractor’s inability to complete the project, which has been ongoing for over four years .

Chairman of Zuru Local Government, Bala Isah Gajere hailed the state government’s move to complete the crucial project, bringing joy and relief to the people of Zuru.

Advertisement

Motorist expressed their happiness in anticipation of the road’s completion , stating that it will greatly improve lives and facilitate economic growth in the region.