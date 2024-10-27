Kebbi State Executive Council, led by Governor Nasir Idris, has established a high-powered committee to thoroughly investigate the cause of the disturbances at the Kebbi State College of Health Sciences.

The unrest, which escalated into a violent protest last week, resulted in significant damage, including the burning of the Provost’s residence and extensive harm to his vehicle.

During a press briefing following the Council’s weekly meeting in Birnin Kebbi , the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmad revealed that the eight-member committee, chaired by the Commissioner for Environment, Musa Muhammad Tungulawa, has been assigned To investigate the underlying causes of the unrest, identify responsible parties, evaluate the extent of property damage, and propose actionable recommendations to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in the future.