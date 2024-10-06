Tragedy struck in Kebbi State on Saturday as armed bandits stormed Kanya district in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, killing one person, injuring three, and abducting nine individuals, including the traditional ruler, Alhaji Isah Daya, and his two sons.

Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer SP Nafiu Abubakar, said the deceased had been identified as Sherrif Alhaji Almu. In

This brazen attack is said to have comes on the heels in the Northwest region, including Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina states, were multiple bandit raids in the past 48 hours has worsen.

The Kebbi State Government said it has provided necessary logistics to combat banditry in affected areas, particularly Kebbi South and Zuru emirate which it will continue to do so.

A combined security team, led by the police, has launched a manhunt to rescue the abducted individuals and apprehend the perpetrators.