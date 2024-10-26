Kebbi State government has set up committee aimed at thoroughly investigating the causes of the recent disturbances at Jega Health Sciences College.

The unrest, which escalated into a violent protest last week, resulted in significant damage, including the burning of the Provost’s residence and extensive harm to his vehicle.

The unrest was said to have been triggered by student concerns regarding the non-accreditation of courses offered at the institution.

At a press briefing following the Council’s weekly meeting in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmad, revealed that the eight-member committee, chaired by the Commissioner for Environment, Musa Muhammad Tungulawa, is tasked to investigate the underlying causes of the unrest, identify responsible parties, evaluate the extent of property damage, and propose actionable recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.with a two-week period to submit its findings.

Advertisement

Alhaji Yakubu underscored the administration’s seriousness regarding the situation, noting that this disturbance is the first major incident faced under the current leadership.

Additionally, Alhaji Yakubu announced the dissolution of the interim committee previously established by the Ministry of Higher Education with Safiyanu Garba Bena, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters, will serve as the secretary of the newly formed committee.