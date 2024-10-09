KebbI State First Lady and State Coordinator Renewed Hope Initiative, Zainab Nasir Idris, has again emphasised the importance of families to cultivate home garden and fish farming.

The wife of the Kebbi state governor made the statement while receiving members of the United Business Women Association Of Nigeria and in Diaspora, and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.

Hajiya Nasare Emphasized that home gardening doesnt not only provide reliable source of fresh farm produce but also creating new avenues for income generation.

Citing her garden as an example the first lady encouraged women in the state to imbibe the advocacy of Nigeria’s First Lady for ‘Every Home a Garden’ under the Agricultural Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Advertisement

The Kebbi First Lady announced that a National Competition would be held later in the year to select the best female gardener in the country with a star prize of 20 million naira.

Earlier, the State Chairperson, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and In the Diaspora Balkisu Karofi, highlighted some of the activities of the association cutting across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and the First lady’s nomination for a National Award in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, Hajiya Lubabatu Attahiru enumerated some of the activities of the association streamlined with the programmes of the Wife of the Governor.

Advertisement

KebbI State First Lady and State Coordinator Renewed Hope Initiative, Zainab Nasir Idris, has again emphasised the importance of families to cultivate home garden and fish farming.

The wife of the Kebbi state governor made the statement while receiving members of the United Business Women Association Of Nigeria and in Diaspora, and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.

Hajiya Nasare Emphasized that home gardening doesnt not only provide reliable source of fresh farm produce but also creating new avenues for income generation.

Citing her garden as an example the first lady encouraged women in the state to imbibe the advocacy of Nigeria’s First Lady for ‘Every Home a Garden’ under the Agricultural Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Advertisement

The Kebbi First Lady announced that a National Competition would be held later in the year to select the best female gardener in the country with a star prize of 20 million naira.

Earlier, the State Chairperson, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and In the Diaspora Balkisu Karofi, highlighted some of the activities of the association cutting across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and the First lady’s nomination for a National Award in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, Hajiya Lubabatu Attahiru enumerated some of the activities of the association streamlined with the programmes of the Wife of the Governor.

Advertisement

KebbI State First Lady and State Coordinator Renewed Hope Initiative, Zainab Nasir Idris, has again emphasised the importance of families to cultivate home garden and fish farming.

The wife of the Kebbi state governor made the statement while receiving members of the United Business Women Association Of Nigeria and in Diaspora, and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.

Hajiya Nasare Emphasized that home gardening doesnt not only provide reliable source of fresh farm produce but also creating new avenues for income generation.

Citing her garden as an example the first lady encouraged women in the state to imbibe the advocacy of Nigeria’s First Lady for ‘Every Home a Garden’ under the Agricultural Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Advertisement

The Kebbi First Lady announced that a National Competition would be held later in the year to select the best female gardener in the country with a star prize of 20 million naira.

Earlier, the State Chairperson, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and In the Diaspora Balkisu Karofi, highlighted some of the activities of the association cutting across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and the First lady’s nomination for a National Award in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, Hajiya Lubabatu Attahiru enumerated some of the activities of the association streamlined with the programmes of the Wife of the Governor.

Advertisement

KebbI State First Lady and State Coordinator Renewed Hope Initiative, Zainab Nasir Idris, has again emphasised the importance of families to cultivate home garden and fish farming.

The wife of the Kebbi state governor made the statement while receiving members of the United Business Women Association Of Nigeria and in Diaspora, and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.

Hajiya Nasare Emphasized that home gardening doesnt not only provide reliable source of fresh farm produce but also creating new avenues for income generation.

Citing her garden as an example the first lady encouraged women in the state to imbibe the advocacy of Nigeria’s First Lady for ‘Every Home a Garden’ under the Agricultural Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Advertisement

The Kebbi First Lady announced that a National Competition would be held later in the year to select the best female gardener in the country with a star prize of 20 million naira.

Earlier, the State Chairperson, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and In the Diaspora Balkisu Karofi, highlighted some of the activities of the association cutting across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and the First lady’s nomination for a National Award in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, Hajiya Lubabatu Attahiru enumerated some of the activities of the association streamlined with the programmes of the Wife of the Governor.

Advertisement

KebbI State First Lady and State Coordinator Renewed Hope Initiative, Zainab Nasir Idris, has again emphasised the importance of families to cultivate home garden and fish farming.

The wife of the Kebbi state governor made the statement while receiving members of the United Business Women Association Of Nigeria and in Diaspora, and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.

Hajiya Nasare Emphasized that home gardening doesnt not only provide reliable source of fresh farm produce but also creating new avenues for income generation.

Citing her garden as an example the first lady encouraged women in the state to imbibe the advocacy of Nigeria’s First Lady for ‘Every Home a Garden’ under the Agricultural Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Advertisement

The Kebbi First Lady announced that a National Competition would be held later in the year to select the best female gardener in the country with a star prize of 20 million naira.

Earlier, the State Chairperson, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and In the Diaspora Balkisu Karofi, highlighted some of the activities of the association cutting across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and the First lady’s nomination for a National Award in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, Hajiya Lubabatu Attahiru enumerated some of the activities of the association streamlined with the programmes of the Wife of the Governor.

Advertisement

KebbI State First Lady and State Coordinator Renewed Hope Initiative, Zainab Nasir Idris, has again emphasised the importance of families to cultivate home garden and fish farming.

The wife of the Kebbi state governor made the statement while receiving members of the United Business Women Association Of Nigeria and in Diaspora, and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.

Hajiya Nasare Emphasized that home gardening doesnt not only provide reliable source of fresh farm produce but also creating new avenues for income generation.

Citing her garden as an example the first lady encouraged women in the state to imbibe the advocacy of Nigeria’s First Lady for ‘Every Home a Garden’ under the Agricultural Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Advertisement

The Kebbi First Lady announced that a National Competition would be held later in the year to select the best female gardener in the country with a star prize of 20 million naira.

Earlier, the State Chairperson, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and In the Diaspora Balkisu Karofi, highlighted some of the activities of the association cutting across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and the First lady’s nomination for a National Award in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, Hajiya Lubabatu Attahiru enumerated some of the activities of the association streamlined with the programmes of the Wife of the Governor.

Advertisement

KebbI State First Lady and State Coordinator Renewed Hope Initiative, Zainab Nasir Idris, has again emphasised the importance of families to cultivate home garden and fish farming.

The wife of the Kebbi state governor made the statement while receiving members of the United Business Women Association Of Nigeria and in Diaspora, and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.

Hajiya Nasare Emphasized that home gardening doesnt not only provide reliable source of fresh farm produce but also creating new avenues for income generation.

Citing her garden as an example the first lady encouraged women in the state to imbibe the advocacy of Nigeria’s First Lady for ‘Every Home a Garden’ under the Agricultural Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Advertisement

The Kebbi First Lady announced that a National Competition would be held later in the year to select the best female gardener in the country with a star prize of 20 million naira.

Earlier, the State Chairperson, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and In the Diaspora Balkisu Karofi, highlighted some of the activities of the association cutting across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and the First lady’s nomination for a National Award in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, Hajiya Lubabatu Attahiru enumerated some of the activities of the association streamlined with the programmes of the Wife of the Governor.

Advertisement

KebbI State First Lady and State Coordinator Renewed Hope Initiative, Zainab Nasir Idris, has again emphasised the importance of families to cultivate home garden and fish farming.

The wife of the Kebbi state governor made the statement while receiving members of the United Business Women Association Of Nigeria and in Diaspora, and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.

Hajiya Nasare Emphasized that home gardening doesnt not only provide reliable source of fresh farm produce but also creating new avenues for income generation.

Citing her garden as an example the first lady encouraged women in the state to imbibe the advocacy of Nigeria’s First Lady for ‘Every Home a Garden’ under the Agricultural Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Advertisement

The Kebbi First Lady announced that a National Competition would be held later in the year to select the best female gardener in the country with a star prize of 20 million naira.

Earlier, the State Chairperson, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and In the Diaspora Balkisu Karofi, highlighted some of the activities of the association cutting across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and the First lady’s nomination for a National Award in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, Hajiya Lubabatu Attahiru enumerated some of the activities of the association streamlined with the programmes of the Wife of the Governor.