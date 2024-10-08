The Katsina state Government has received another 21,000 bags of rice from the federal government to cushion the effects of economic hardship being faced by the people.

The 21,000 bags of rice were delivered to the state Governor by the presidential palliative distribution committee for Northwest, led by the political adviser to the President Ibrahim Masari.

This is another intervention by the federal government to assist the vulnerable and less privileged to enable them cope with the realities of the time.

Even last August the federal government supplied 20 trucks of rice to States across the country to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

The large crowd of beneficiaries represent various groups and categories of beneficiaries from the 34 local governments of the state.

Katsina state Governor Dikko Radda who spoke in Hausa explained the efforts his administration is making to promote dry season farming.

The minister of economic planning Abubakar Bagudu was also at the event to highlight the strategic reforms being undertaken by the federal government to re-position the nation’s economy.

However, the recent hike in prices of food items in parts of the country is gradually impacting the lives of the people especially at the grassroots, but the need for more and more palliatives can not be over-emphasised.

