Following the Nigerian Union of Teachers conferment of the NUT Golden Award on, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, he now has the task of sustaining education development in the state.

The 2024 budget of the state allocated 29.9% to education coming after a declaration of a state of emergency in the sector.

At a forum in Abuja, Governor Yusuf re-affirmed his commitment to turning around the educational fortunes of the state, with reference to a 2023 report from the National Bureau of Statistics, that indicated that 39.2% of children aged 6 to 15 were out of school in Kano.