Voting materials are being delivered to different polling units as the Local Government Election gets underway in several of Kano’s 44 local government areas.

As electors in Sharada Salanta Ward await the commencement of voting, election authorities have begun distributing voting materials.

Security is being maintained by the Kano Road and Traffic Agency, KAROTA in collaboration with local vigilantes.

The Kano State Government, in coordination with security agencies, had announced movement restrictions across the state from 12:00 midnight Friday to 6:00 PM on Saturday.

This decision affects both individuals and vehicles, applying across the 44 local government areas (LGAs) and 484 electoral wards in the state.

There is currently no visible police presence at the polling units.

A High Court had earlier directed the Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to proceed with the local government elections scheduled for Saturday.

Justice Sanusi Ma’aji of the Kano State High Court issued the order following a case filed by the state electoral commission against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 13 others.

TVC News Senior Reporter, Ibrahim Isah, reported that this directive came despite a recent Federal High Court ruling nullifying the appointments of KANSIEC’s Chairman and other members, who were appointed by Governor Yusuf to conduct the elections.

The Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) is now set to conduct local government elections across the state.

TVC news correspondent, Ibrahim Isah is monitoring the elections and will provide details as it comes.