The Kaduna State Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Technology has revealed that only 17,000 businesses are currently registered in Kaduna, highlighting a significant gap in formal business registration.



To bridge this gap, the ministry has launched an enumeration campaign, with Commissioner Patience Fakai and her team engaging business owners directly on the streets.

This initiative aims to create a comprehensive database and streamline the registration process, providing opportunities for businesses to connect and benefit from government initiatives.