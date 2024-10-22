Juveniles at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos are now benefitting from a junior secondary education program.

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation…CELSIR kicked off the initiative this week in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the organizers, this is in a bid to ensure that the young inmates at the centre are not deprived of quality, accessible and sustainable education.

CELSIR adds that the socioeconomic demographics of incarcerated individuals across Nigerian Correctional Centres predominantly consist of the young, poorly uneducated as well as politically and economically disadvantaged groups which propelled the organisation towards empowering inmates through education, prison library projects, vocational and life skills training.

Advertisement

It says the academic program for the boys will be daily and virtual, and aligns with the state governments approved curriculum, the inmates will also benefit from mental counselling to improve their wellbeing.

Advertisement

Juveniles at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos are now benefitting from a junior secondary education program.

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation…CELSIR kicked off the initiative this week in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the organizers, this is in a bid to ensure that the young inmates at the centre are not deprived of quality, accessible and sustainable education.

CELSIR adds that the socioeconomic demographics of incarcerated individuals across Nigerian Correctional Centres predominantly consist of the young, poorly uneducated as well as politically and economically disadvantaged groups which propelled the organisation towards empowering inmates through education, prison library projects, vocational and life skills training.

Advertisement

It says the academic program for the boys will be daily and virtual, and aligns with the state governments approved curriculum, the inmates will also benefit from mental counselling to improve their wellbeing.

Advertisement

Juveniles at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos are now benefitting from a junior secondary education program.

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation…CELSIR kicked off the initiative this week in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the organizers, this is in a bid to ensure that the young inmates at the centre are not deprived of quality, accessible and sustainable education.

CELSIR adds that the socioeconomic demographics of incarcerated individuals across Nigerian Correctional Centres predominantly consist of the young, poorly uneducated as well as politically and economically disadvantaged groups which propelled the organisation towards empowering inmates through education, prison library projects, vocational and life skills training.

Advertisement

It says the academic program for the boys will be daily and virtual, and aligns with the state governments approved curriculum, the inmates will also benefit from mental counselling to improve their wellbeing.

Advertisement

Juveniles at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos are now benefitting from a junior secondary education program.

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation…CELSIR kicked off the initiative this week in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the organizers, this is in a bid to ensure that the young inmates at the centre are not deprived of quality, accessible and sustainable education.

CELSIR adds that the socioeconomic demographics of incarcerated individuals across Nigerian Correctional Centres predominantly consist of the young, poorly uneducated as well as politically and economically disadvantaged groups which propelled the organisation towards empowering inmates through education, prison library projects, vocational and life skills training.

Advertisement

It says the academic program for the boys will be daily and virtual, and aligns with the state governments approved curriculum, the inmates will also benefit from mental counselling to improve their wellbeing.

Advertisement

Juveniles at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos are now benefitting from a junior secondary education program.

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation…CELSIR kicked off the initiative this week in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the organizers, this is in a bid to ensure that the young inmates at the centre are not deprived of quality, accessible and sustainable education.

CELSIR adds that the socioeconomic demographics of incarcerated individuals across Nigerian Correctional Centres predominantly consist of the young, poorly uneducated as well as politically and economically disadvantaged groups which propelled the organisation towards empowering inmates through education, prison library projects, vocational and life skills training.

Advertisement

It says the academic program for the boys will be daily and virtual, and aligns with the state governments approved curriculum, the inmates will also benefit from mental counselling to improve their wellbeing.

Advertisement

Juveniles at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos are now benefitting from a junior secondary education program.

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation…CELSIR kicked off the initiative this week in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the organizers, this is in a bid to ensure that the young inmates at the centre are not deprived of quality, accessible and sustainable education.

CELSIR adds that the socioeconomic demographics of incarcerated individuals across Nigerian Correctional Centres predominantly consist of the young, poorly uneducated as well as politically and economically disadvantaged groups which propelled the organisation towards empowering inmates through education, prison library projects, vocational and life skills training.

Advertisement

It says the academic program for the boys will be daily and virtual, and aligns with the state governments approved curriculum, the inmates will also benefit from mental counselling to improve their wellbeing.

Advertisement

Juveniles at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos are now benefitting from a junior secondary education program.

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation…CELSIR kicked off the initiative this week in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the organizers, this is in a bid to ensure that the young inmates at the centre are not deprived of quality, accessible and sustainable education.

CELSIR adds that the socioeconomic demographics of incarcerated individuals across Nigerian Correctional Centres predominantly consist of the young, poorly uneducated as well as politically and economically disadvantaged groups which propelled the organisation towards empowering inmates through education, prison library projects, vocational and life skills training.

Advertisement

It says the academic program for the boys will be daily and virtual, and aligns with the state governments approved curriculum, the inmates will also benefit from mental counselling to improve their wellbeing.

Advertisement

Juveniles at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos are now benefitting from a junior secondary education program.

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation…CELSIR kicked off the initiative this week in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the organizers, this is in a bid to ensure that the young inmates at the centre are not deprived of quality, accessible and sustainable education.

CELSIR adds that the socioeconomic demographics of incarcerated individuals across Nigerian Correctional Centres predominantly consist of the young, poorly uneducated as well as politically and economically disadvantaged groups which propelled the organisation towards empowering inmates through education, prison library projects, vocational and life skills training.

Advertisement

It says the academic program for the boys will be daily and virtual, and aligns with the state governments approved curriculum, the inmates will also benefit from mental counselling to improve their wellbeing.