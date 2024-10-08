President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has identified frivolous appeals, alleged intimidation of judges by lawyers and judgments delivered on grounds of technicalities as some of the major challenges impeding the war against corruption in Nigeria.

President Tinubu was represented by vice president Kashim Shettima at the 6th Economic and Financial Crimes Commission/National Judicial Institute Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges in Abuja.

He says President Tinubu’s administration acknowledges that prosecution of corruption cases has improved remarkably, following the justice sector reforms in the last few years.

But there are still obvious challenges, that if not curtailed, will continue to hamper the speedy adjudication of corruption cases.

VP Shettima, while delivering the President’s speech at the event, stated: “There is no gainsaying the fact that the judiciary is central to the success of the anticorruption efforts.

The newly sworn in Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has already declared her commitment to judicial reforms.

She says law enforcement agencies and judicial officers should improve on collaboration and synergy in the fight against corruption.

But she also admits that the current leadership of the anti graft agencies are improving this necessary partnership.

The representatives of the President of the Senate and the deputy speaker advocated for a periodic review of laws relating to economic crimes and the creation of a central database for use by law enforcement agencies.

In a goodwill message, the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, said though the menace of corruption is not peculiar in Nigeria, the dimension of the crime across the country requires value reorientation among citizens and in key agencies of government.

For President Tinubu’s administration, The commitment, courage and patriotism of judicial officers are ingredients that make the difference in the fight against corruption.

