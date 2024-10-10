The Joint security operatives have successfully rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while travelling from Lagos to Uyo along Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala.

The joint operatives have assured that search are ongoing for the possible rescuse of the seventh crew member.

This was contained in a Statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State Capital, by the state public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who reiterated the readiness of the command to stamp out Criminal activities in Anambra state.

It would be recalled that a team of Nigerian Sport Writers association travelling from Lagos to Uyo, AkwA Ibom state capital for the Nigeria-Libya AFCON qualifying Match, were attacked.

The group were intercepted at Uyo along Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala, Anambra South Senatorial District

The joint security operatives promised to sustain the search with the hope to rescue the seventh crew member of the team .

