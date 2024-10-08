The National Assembly says it will intervene to ensure the $1.9 billion railway project from Kano to Maradi in Republic of Niger does not lack the required fund to ensure its completion in record time.

The Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Land Transport gave the commitment at an oversight visit to the 400 kilometre railway project.

This is one of the legacy projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In 2022, the Buhari government signed a pact worth $1.9 billion with a Portuguese company.

Advertisement

By the terms of the contract, the federal government takes 15 per cent of the contract sum while selected partners including the African Development Bank Bank will pay the balance of 85 per cent.

December 2026 is delivery date for the project.

The Bola Tinubu government says it is determined to actualise the completion of this project.

Mid way into the four-year contract, federal legislators carrying out their oversight diluties, are on an inspection visit from Abuja and are led by the Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali.

Advertisement

On arrival, the company takes the team through a graphic presentation of the state of the project it says has gone up to 35.per cent.

On its second day in Kano, the visiting team is on an inspection tour of the project and Kazaure in Jigawa State Is its first point of call.

This is the production camp of the company handling the project.

From one section to another, the team is taken through the processes of production of several materials including stone sleepers, cast iron rails, grippers and many more.

Advertisement

Young men and women handle different equipment to produce the 8100 sleepers needed to complete the project.

From Kazaure, they headed to Sandamu in Daura, Katsina state, one of the many construction sites.

The lawmakers give their assessment even as they promise to follow up and ensure the contract is not abandoned due to lack of finance.

The Minister highlights the desire of the government to open up the railway sector.

Advertisement

For the company handling the project, the completion date remains sacrosanct once all parties in the deal play their own part.

The team also visited the Federal University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina state to see how well the relatively young institution is doing.