The Nigerian Senate has urged the National Orientation Agency and other relevant authorities to carry out adequate sensitisation to warn communities against the dangers of scooping fuel from tankers when ever there is an accident .

The upper legislative Chamber also expressed deep sadness over the Fuel tanker explosion in Majia Taura Local Government Area in Jigawa state that killed more than 100 people .

Senator Babagida Hussaini informed the Senate of a tragic incident that happened on Tuesday Night in his constituency.

He said the fire outbreak caused more than 100 deaths and over 300 persons were badly injured .

The lawmaker called for increased public enlightenment on the dangers of taking advantage an accident of a petrol laden tanker to scoop fuel for economic benefits.

The Senate observed a minute of silence in respect for the dead and urged relevant agencies of government to provide relief materials to survivors

In another development , a bill to establish the federal university in Oyo state to produce highly trained professionals and competent teachers of special needs education has scaled second reading .

The bill has been referred to the relevant Senate Committee for further legislative Action .