The State Minister of Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, has described the Jigawa tanker explosion that claimed 170 lives and injured 74 others as a national disaster and a wake-up call for stricter safety regulations.

The petroleum Minister emphasised the need for collective action to prevent future tanker explosions during a condolence visit to Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi and the affected families.

He praised Governor Namadi’s efforts to enhance safety measures.

In his response Governor Namadi thanked the minister, citing a proposal from the National Association of Transportation Workers (NATO) that includes a roadmap for safer petroleum transportation, such as redesigning tanks.

He urged Lokpobiri to consult NATO for expert input.

