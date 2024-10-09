Japan’s new Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, dissolved parliament on Wednesday, saying that an election this month provided an opportunity to “create a new Japan” by revitalizing rural areas.

Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner are almost guaranteed to win reelection on October 27, with the premier relying on his honeymoon popularity and a fractured opposition to clinch a majority.

During a press conference, he stated that increasing expenditure on poorer regions affected by Japan’s demographic dilemma was more than merely recycling old concepts.

The LDP has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades, albeit with frequent leader changes.

But Ishiba, named prime minister just last week, wants to shore up his mandate to push through policies that include more spending on defence.

Ishiba will now embark on his first foreign trip as leader to Laos for the ASEAN summit where he will hold talks on the sidelines, reportedly with China’s premier among others.

Earlier Wednesday, the speaker of parliament read out a letter from Ishiba with the emperor’s seal, formally dissolving parliament as lawmakers shouted the traditional rallying cry of “banzai”.

The three-year government of Ishiba’s predecessor Fumio Kishida suffered record-low approval ratings due to a slush fund scandal and voter discontent over rising prices.

Polls last week gave Ishiba’s cabinet approval ratings of 45-50 percent, compared with 20-30 percent for the Kishida administration’s final month.

Ishiba’s backers hope the self-confessed defence “geek” and outspoken critic of the LDP establishment will boost the party’s popularity, including by persuading disillusioned young people to vote.

By dissolving parliament now, the 67-year-old wants to put his party to the test before his “honeymoon” period ends, said Yu Uchiyama, a political science professor at the University of Tokyo.

Uchiyama added that Ishiba also wanted to catch opposition forces flat-footed, as the LDP’s foes remain undecided about how to coordinate with each other in the election.

But the prime minister’s decision to call an election this early was also criticised for contradicting his previous vows to prioritise facing the opposition in parliament.

Yoshihiko Noda, head of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP), said Ishiba’s “hastened” decision was to avoid being grilled over the funding scandal.

The announcement indicated his intention to demonstrate to the public that he can be “strict” and was intended to “restore public trust in him a little bit,” according to Uchiyama.

To oppose China, Ishiba has advocated for the formation of a regional military alliance similar to NATO, though he stated on Monday that it would “not happen overnight”.

Ishiba has also committed to “ensure Japan’s economy emerges from deflation,” with plans to improve incomes through a fresh stimulus package and assistance for local governments and low-income people.