Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni is in Tripoli to attend the Italy-Libya Business Forum, her fourth visit to the country since becoming prime minister two years ago.

She told delegates that relations with Libya are a priority for both Italy and the European Union, and that Rome was convinced that cooperation has not yet met its full potential.

Meloni went on to suggest that the two countries should work together to tackle illegal migration and human trafficking.

She emphasised the importance of promoting growth and development in order to avoid emigration.

Italy’s purpose, she said, was to renew and expand on long-standing bilateral relationships.

Meloni also announced the January resumption of direct flights between Tripoli and Rome by the Italian airline ITA.

Libya’s Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumaa, said the trade volume between the two countries constituted a solid basis on which to build, adding that new key agreements were expected to be signed with Italy during the forum.

Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, thanked the Italian government for its interest in increasing cooperation with Libya in all sectors.