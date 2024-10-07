Israel Prison Service special forces raided cells housing convicted terrorists and security detainees on Monday, including members of Hamas’ elite Nukhba forces, which were at the center of the October 7 massacre last year.

The operation followed intelligence reports of planned riots across multiple facilities to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks.

The pre-dawn raid saw officers using stun grenades and entering cells from all directions.

After relocating the prisoners, security forces conducted searches and uncovered makeshift knives and other materials.

Intelligence indicated that some inmates intended to use hidden electrical wires to attack guards, which was confirmed by the condition of electric sockets found in some cells.

Prison Service Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakovi said the authority had prepared for any potential unrest and emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorist activity.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Ofer Prison near Jerusalem to observe the operation.

