The Israeli Military has reported close engagement battles with members of Hezbollah after crossing into Lebanon while airstrikes by its Airforce on both Gaza and Southern Lebanon have continued.

The media in Israel is also reporting that 2 Israeli Soldiers have been killed with 18 Others wounded following a foray into Lebanon from Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz says he is barring UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country for his failure to “unequivocally condemn” Iran’s huge missile attack on Israel.

Shortly after Iran’s attack, Guterres condemned the escalation of violence in the region, but made no mention of Iran.

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” said Katz in a statement. “This is an anti-Israel Secretary-General who lends support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers.”