Iran’s National Security Secretary, Ali Akbar Ahmadian has suggested the establishment of a BRICS-specific security body to enhance global and national security at a bloc conference in Russia.

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council suggested forming a distinct security framework within the BRICS group during a conference of high-ranking BRICS and BRICS Plus officials focused on security and national security, at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Speaking at the conference on Wednesday, Ahmadian said that BRICS has the potential to develop a new security model to enhance global security and order given its extensive population, range, and economy.

Themed the “BRICS Security Commission”, Ahmadian suggested that the establishment of the security body address common threats, such as terrorism, extremism, drug, and human trafficking, the misusage of emerging technologies (including AI and satellites), maritime security, illegal biological activities, and cyber threats, following the revision of methods for collaborative and collective efforts in international peace and security.

Addressing the war in Ukraine, Ahmadian stressed that Iran would back any peace agreement brokered between Kiev and Moscow, including those put forward by China and Brazil.

