The Independent National Electoral Commission , INEC, has announced that it will conduct a mock accreditation exercise for eligible voters in Ondo at designated Polling Units (PU) in the state on Wednesday, 6th November 6, 2024 from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made this known in a statement made available to the media in Abuja.

He appealed to registered voters to participate in the exercise, saying that “only registered voters for the designated polling units can participate. No voter from another Polling Unit can be accredited by the BVAS”.

Mr. Oluemku said the exercise is aimed at testing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and result upload to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal which will take place in 12 Polling Units across six local government areas in Ondo state.

The Commission listed the Mock Accreditation Locations as:- Ondo Central Senatorial District: Akure South (Alagbaka Primary School, Ijapo High School) and Idanre (Our Saviour Primary School, Open Space)

Ondo North Senatorial District: Owo (Methodist Primary School, Imade College Gate) and Akoko South West (Open Space, L. A. Primary School)

Ondo South Senatorial District: Odigbo (St John’s Primary School, Isero Grammar School) and Okitipupa (Open Space, Baptist Primary School).