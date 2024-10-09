The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has agreed to move the inspection of election materials to Thursday to allow the party prepare itself.

The chairman of the APC in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe and the legal counsel, Victor Ohiosumwan, confirmed to journalists that they did not come with all the necessary materials because of a mix up in the inspection process.

The legal team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were also at the INEC Edo State headquarters in Benin City, the Edo State capital, however, did not grant any interviews.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, Anubgum Onuoha, had on Tuesday denied an allegation against him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that he resisted request to gain access to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) inspection before the just-concluded gubernatorial elections in the state.

In a statement he signed, Onuoha described the PDP allegation as “baseless, misleading and devoid of the truth”.

Onuoha said he never denied any political party, agents or representatives access to the BVAS ahead of the contestation in courts to inspect the BVAS.