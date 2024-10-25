The Independent National Electoral Commission has tasked media Organizations particularly broadcast media anchors not to sacrifice accuracy in the course of carrying out their professional duties.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this at the opening of a two-day workshop organized by the Commission in Lagos for broadcast anchors from all the thirty-six states of the federation.

Represented by the National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the commission’s efforts is increasingly challenged by fake news and disinformation which necessitated the workshop.

He urged the participants to go beyond information dissemination and serve as fact-checkers so as not to mislead the public.

While promising that the Commission will continue to strive towards delivering credible polls in the country, Professor Mahmood Yakubu especially with the use of technology.

In a welcome address, Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Ayobami Salami described fake News and disinformation as big challenges that must be tackled by all.

The workshop with the, theme ‘Contextualizing INEC responsibilities and public expectations amid fake news and disinformation’ was organized in partnership with some development partners.

