India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has welcomed the recent agreement to end the border crisis and informed Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday that maintaining peace and stability on the border should be a priority for both countries.

The two presidents had their first formal encounter in five years on the margins of the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia.

PM Modi and President Xi last met in October 2019 at the 7th-century Panch Ratha monument in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The two countries decided on Monday to start patrolling again at strategic places of contention along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, which will “lead to disengagement.”

Advertisement

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised how crucial it is to resolve disagreements and conflicts amicably and to prevent them from upsetting the peace.

The government said that the discussion between the two world leaders touched on stabilising and rebuilding bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi and President Xi agreed to make full use of existing diplomatic channels, including meetings at the Foreign Ministers’ level, to address issues and enhance cooperation, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Addressing a press conference, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that PM Modi underscored the need to not allow differences on boundary related matters to disturb peace and tranquility on borders.

Advertisement

During the delegation-level talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the two nations need to communicate and cooperate more to properly handle differences.