The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State says it is backing the embattled acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum.

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu and the State working committee say they back Amb. Umar Damagum-led NWC to continue to lead the party.

The State party leadership described the reports of endorsing an alleged new acting National Chairman as ‘False’.

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State says it is backing the embattled acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum.

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu and the State working committee say they back Amb. Umar Damagum-led NWC to continue to lead the party.

The State party leadership described the reports of endorsing an alleged new acting National Chairman as ‘False’.

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State says it is backing the embattled acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum.

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu and the State working committee say they back Amb. Umar Damagum-led NWC to continue to lead the party.

The State party leadership described the reports of endorsing an alleged new acting National Chairman as ‘False’.

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State says it is backing the embattled acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum.

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu and the State working committee say they back Amb. Umar Damagum-led NWC to continue to lead the party.

The State party leadership described the reports of endorsing an alleged new acting National Chairman as ‘False’.

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State says it is backing the embattled acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum.

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu and the State working committee say they back Amb. Umar Damagum-led NWC to continue to lead the party.

The State party leadership described the reports of endorsing an alleged new acting National Chairman as ‘False’.

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State says it is backing the embattled acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum.

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu and the State working committee say they back Amb. Umar Damagum-led NWC to continue to lead the party.

The State party leadership described the reports of endorsing an alleged new acting National Chairman as ‘False’.

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State says it is backing the embattled acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum.

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu and the State working committee say they back Amb. Umar Damagum-led NWC to continue to lead the party.

The State party leadership described the reports of endorsing an alleged new acting National Chairman as ‘False’.

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State says it is backing the embattled acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum.

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu and the State working committee say they back Amb. Umar Damagum-led NWC to continue to lead the party.

The State party leadership described the reports of endorsing an alleged new acting National Chairman as ‘False’.