In continuation of efforts to bolster border security and streamline Migration Management, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), KN Nandap, pcc, mmis, fsmn, has extended her border assessment tour to Lagos and Ogun States, Southwest Nigeria.

In a statement signed by DCI KT Udo, Service Public Relations Officer Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja, the tour is part of the Comptroller General’s fact-finding and sensitisation mission aimed at reinforcing the collective responsibility of securing Nigeria’s vast borders.

During the tour, she highlighted the importance of sustained synergy among stakeholders in combating Trans-border crimes.

In Lagos, the CGIS engaged with key stakeholders, including the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, and the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The discussions were centred around possibilities on how to continuously ease the operations of NIS personnel in the state.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu praised the CGIS’s leadership and expressed readiness to support the Service’s initiatives.

At Seme Border, Idiroko, as well as Lagos and Ogun State Commands, the CGIS updated officers on new Immigration initiatives.

These advancements are part of the on-going drive to modernize Nigeria’s Border security infrastructure.

She reiterated her commitment to officer’s welfare and capacity building, and urged them to maintain high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

A joint security meeting was held with sister agencies to enhance collaboration in intelligence gathering and sharing

The comptroller General emphasised the vital role of border communities in supporting border security efforts.

Her tour concluded in Ogun State where the CGIS met with traditional rulers, including the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, CFR and the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, HRM Oba Prof. Saka Adeola Matemilola.

She also met with the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Governor Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun MFR, CON who was ably represented by the Deputy Governor Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele FNSE to discuss logistic support and land provision for barracks construction.