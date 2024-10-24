In the face of daunting economic challenges in Nigeria, efforts to curb unemployment in the Niger Delta has become imperative as former agitators and Women are empowered through skill acquisition by the Ijaw Cultural Heritage Centre.

The National Bureau of Statistics reports that the South-South geopolitical zone has the highest unemployment rate in Nigeria, at 37.0%.

In Bayelsa State, over 200,000 people are unemployed, which poses a significant challenge to maintaining peace and security in this oil-rich area.

To address this issue, the Ijaw Cultural Heritage Centre has launched a skill acquisition and empowerment program aimed at helping former militants and women in the Niger Delta gain essential skills for self-employment.

An indigene, Koko Timeri is a local show producer, but he lacks his own equipment. He understands the benefits of owning his own tools.

Starter packs that contain laptops, point-of-sale systems, mobile phones, and shoe-making machines were provided to beneficiaries.

The focus is on empowering youth through skill development to help reduce youth unrest in the Niger Delta Region.