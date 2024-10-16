The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has played host to the committee of former IGPs, at IGP’s Smart Conference Hall, Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The past IGPs that were present included IGP Aliyu Attah (Rtd); IGP Sunday Ehindero (Rtd); IGP Mike Okiro (Rtd); IGP Mohammed Abubakar (Rtd) and the 21st Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman (Rtd).

The meeting aimed to facilitate a meaningful dialogue for the purpose of fortifying the foundation of effective policing in Nigeria.

The meeting fostered an in-depth exchange of ideas, highlighting the profound insights from past IGPs, who shared valuable experiences arising from their tenure and the evolution of policing methods.

IGP Egbetokun acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the past IGPs who are doyens in Policing, emphasizing that their tenures have constructed solid foundations for the NPF, with each past IGP playing a pivotal role in reforming the Nigeria Police Force to match up with its peers across the globe.

The past IGPs seized the opportunity to address and share their experiences with the members of the Force management team, AIGs, CPs, and other senior officers working within the Force Headquarters.

