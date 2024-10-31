The Broadcast Media and the Regulators must work together to identify practicable, accessible Digital strategies that will enhance their reach while ensuring the identity as Independent voices are retained.

These were the submissions of Media Veterans at the Annual General Meeting and Inauguration of New Board of Trustees & Executive Council of the Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) held in Lagos.

The Meeting started with the formal Inauguration of the Board of Trustees and National Executive Council of the Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) which is an umbrella body of all privately owned independent broadcast operators.

In his acceptance speech, and Welcome address, the Chairman of the Executive Council appreciated the opportunity to Serve and promised to address major issues of concern so as to drive the Association forward.

The NBC on its part said they are ready to support and assist Independent Media Houses to fulfil their mandate as they look forward to Engagements and make vital decisions that will rejuvenate the Media Space

Speaking, the Chairman Board of Trustees of IBAN said the Digital Switch over has suffered significant setback in recent time and there is need to restrategise to remain in business

A Major issue highlighted is the Challenge of Patronage by both Private and Government agencies which has caused a lot of Media Houses to shutdown in recent time

IBAN’s primary objective is to promote professionalism in Broadcasting while maintaining compliance with Global Best Practices

