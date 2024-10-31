Collapsed building has claimed at least 10 lives and about 7 persons rescued at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area.

TVC News learnt that the incident occured at 2am.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka said they received a distress calls from the people in the neighborhood at 2am.

Rescue operation is still going on.

Advertisement

Collapsed building has claimed at least 10 lives and about 7 persons rescued at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area.

TVC News learnt that the incident occured at 2am.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka said they received a distress calls from the people in the neighborhood at 2am.

Rescue operation is still going on.

Advertisement

Collapsed building has claimed at least 10 lives and about 7 persons rescued at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area.

TVC News learnt that the incident occured at 2am.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka said they received a distress calls from the people in the neighborhood at 2am.

Rescue operation is still going on.

Advertisement

Collapsed building has claimed at least 10 lives and about 7 persons rescued at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area.

TVC News learnt that the incident occured at 2am.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka said they received a distress calls from the people in the neighborhood at 2am.

Rescue operation is still going on.

Advertisement

Collapsed building has claimed at least 10 lives and about 7 persons rescued at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area.

TVC News learnt that the incident occured at 2am.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka said they received a distress calls from the people in the neighborhood at 2am.

Rescue operation is still going on.

Advertisement

Collapsed building has claimed at least 10 lives and about 7 persons rescued at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area.

TVC News learnt that the incident occured at 2am.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka said they received a distress calls from the people in the neighborhood at 2am.

Rescue operation is still going on.

Advertisement

Collapsed building has claimed at least 10 lives and about 7 persons rescued at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area.

TVC News learnt that the incident occured at 2am.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka said they received a distress calls from the people in the neighborhood at 2am.

Rescue operation is still going on.

Advertisement

Collapsed building has claimed at least 10 lives and about 7 persons rescued at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area.

TVC News learnt that the incident occured at 2am.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka said they received a distress calls from the people in the neighborhood at 2am.

Rescue operation is still going on.