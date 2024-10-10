The House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Fund has visited Gombe State to assess the impact of ecological concerns such as erosion.

As part of an oversight visit to Ecological Fund beneficiary states, the team inspected multiple gully erosion locations throughout the state to assess the degree of the growing threat of gully erosion and the Gombe state government’s commitment to mitigation programs.

The committee’s Chairman, Mr. Aminu Sani Jaji, said that Gombe State had been chosen for the Ecological Fund Office’s pilot project, in which substantial cash would be granted to states to address the issue of flooding in specific local governments.

He commended the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his administration’s proactive efforts in addressing the ecological challenges confronting the state, particularly those related to gully erosion and climate change.

Mr. Jaji remarked that Gombe State Government had shown true commitment in addressing the effects of climate change.

He guaranteed that the committee would instruct the relevant agencies under its authority to collaborate with the state in executing its ecological control projects, while expressing confidence that with continued focus, Gombe could set an example for other states grappling with similar issues.

Mr. Jaji also stated that the committee would ensure that the pattern utilised in Gombe State was adopted by the Federal Government for adoption in other states facing similar difficulties.

Addressing the committee, Governor Yahaya stated that Gombe, as part of the vulnerable Sahel region, is at great danger of desertification and severe environmental degradation.

He stated that his government had taken a multifaceted strategy to addressing the difficulties, which included afforestation programs, flood control projects, and strategic alliances with federal agencies and foreign organizations.

Governor Yahaya said significant strides had been made by his administration in addressing the ecological problems in Gombe State.

He highlighted that his administration had always been proactive on the issue of climate change mitigation and environmental conservation, with the development of environmental sustainability initiatives captured in the 10-year development plan, which he said was in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The Gombe State Governor also informed the House Committee members that since 2019, his government had adopted a 1 million annual tree planting programme, known as Gombe Goes Green, where one million trees are planted each year across the state.

He informed the House Committee members that since 2019 also, his administration had kept to the counterpart funding obligation between the state government and partner bodies such as NEWMAP and ACReSAL, but that a lot more needed to be done.

The Governor, however, stated that with continued support from the Federal Government and relevant agencies, Gombe State would overcome the challenges and safeguard its environment for future generations.

He gave the assurances that his doors were open for partnership with any stakeholder willing to support the state in addressing the challenges.