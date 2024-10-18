The host communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM) have responded to recent reports alleging delays in funding development projects and failures by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to enforce sanctions on oil companies.

The reports further claimed that Trusts intended for community development are either non-functional or controlled by elites, depriving residents of crucial benefits such as healthcare, education, and agricultural support.

In a recent briefing, HOSTCOM’s National President, Benjamin Tamaranebi, reaffirmed NUPRC’s commitment to implementing the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) under Chapter 3 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA, 2021).

Tamaranebi also noted key initiatives by NUPRC, such as the establishment of Alternative Dispute Resolution centers in Bayelsa and Lagos, aimed at resolving conflicts between host communities and oil operators quickly and effectively.