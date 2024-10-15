The factional Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to Bede Bartholomew, media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the assailants arrived in three vehicles, broke down the main gate of the building, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said the hoodlums ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

CCTV footage has captured the faces of the assailants, with three individuals identified and some of them arrested.

At press time policemen had intervened and normalcy restored.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has two factional Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Advertisement

The factional Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to Bede Bartholomew, media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the assailants arrived in three vehicles, broke down the main gate of the building, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said the hoodlums ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

CCTV footage has captured the faces of the assailants, with three individuals identified and some of them arrested.

At press time policemen had intervened and normalcy restored.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has two factional Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Advertisement

The factional Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to Bede Bartholomew, media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the assailants arrived in three vehicles, broke down the main gate of the building, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said the hoodlums ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

CCTV footage has captured the faces of the assailants, with three individuals identified and some of them arrested.

At press time policemen had intervened and normalcy restored.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has two factional Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Advertisement

The factional Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to Bede Bartholomew, media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the assailants arrived in three vehicles, broke down the main gate of the building, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said the hoodlums ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

CCTV footage has captured the faces of the assailants, with three individuals identified and some of them arrested.

At press time policemen had intervened and normalcy restored.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has two factional Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Advertisement

The factional Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to Bede Bartholomew, media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the assailants arrived in three vehicles, broke down the main gate of the building, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said the hoodlums ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

CCTV footage has captured the faces of the assailants, with three individuals identified and some of them arrested.

At press time policemen had intervened and normalcy restored.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has two factional Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Advertisement

The factional Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to Bede Bartholomew, media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the assailants arrived in three vehicles, broke down the main gate of the building, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said the hoodlums ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

CCTV footage has captured the faces of the assailants, with three individuals identified and some of them arrested.

At press time policemen had intervened and normalcy restored.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has two factional Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Advertisement

The factional Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to Bede Bartholomew, media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the assailants arrived in three vehicles, broke down the main gate of the building, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said the hoodlums ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

CCTV footage has captured the faces of the assailants, with three individuals identified and some of them arrested.

At press time policemen had intervened and normalcy restored.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has two factional Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Advertisement

The factional Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to Bede Bartholomew, media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the assailants arrived in three vehicles, broke down the main gate of the building, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said the hoodlums ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

CCTV footage has captured the faces of the assailants, with three individuals identified and some of them arrested.

At press time policemen had intervened and normalcy restored.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has two factional Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.