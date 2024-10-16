The Gwandu Emirate council says plans are underway for its maiden edition of Gwandu Emirate Annual Horse Racing and Cultural Festival.

The festival which has scheduled to take place from the 18th to the 23rd of November, 2024, at the Emir Muhammad Ilyasu Bashar Race Course in Birnin Kebbi.

The festival is said to be part of the Emirate’s contribution to the administration of Nasir Idris to leave behind lasting legacies in Kebbi State.

The festival is aimed to showcase and preserve the Gwandu Emirate traditions; promote unity and understanding among its people; and provide opportunity for its teeming youths, other Nigerians and members of the international community to see and experience the rich cultural heritage, specifically the emirate trades, games and costumes which will serve as an avenue to create Investment avenue to the people of Kebbi State.

The coordinating committee which was constituted by the Emir of Gwandu, His Royal Highness, Retired Major General. Muhammad Ilyasu Bashar and Chairman of the Kebbi State Council of Chiefs is chaired by the Sarkin Baegu Ka’oje Mustapha Usman Adamu with various subcommittees to ensure the smooth and successful execution of the festival.

The briefing is said to be a formal invitation to Nigerians and other nationals and International Bodies to join in Birnin Kebbi for the maiden edition of the Gwandu Emirate Annual Horse Racing and Cultural Festival.

Alhaji Mustapha commended the Support and contribution Dr Nasir Idris, has been providing to the Emirate and Kebbi State.

